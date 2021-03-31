Dining Spotlight — Mo's Cafe

Mohammad Aburajab, owner of Mo's Cafe in Wagoner, talks about his start-up restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The most popular menu item consists of a couple of items. Mo’s omelet and the fat boy burger have been a huge hit!!"
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"The service you receive and the smiling faces as you enter."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"If everyone tried a Philly steak sandwich they would love it!"
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Desserts are not on the menu at this point. They will be when dinner starts being served."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Mo’s has just begun and there will be more. We have became an LLC and look to open more cafes around the area. We are family."
