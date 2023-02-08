Dining Spotlight — My Place Bar-B-Q East

Lisa Palmer of My Place Bar-B-Q East gives us a little history about the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our all-you-can-eat buffet is popular. You can try a little bit of everything — salad bar and desserts included."
What are your dessert specialties?
"We serve a variety of cobblers, cakes, cheesecakes, delights, ice cream and whatever the girls are in the mood to make that day."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"My Place BBQ has been on the east side of Muskogee since 1927. My family has run it since 1970. We are driven to remain consistent so you know it will be as good today as it was in 1970. A lot of other menu items have been added since then. A big reason My Place Bar-B-Que is still successful is because we have excellent people we enjoy working with. They love their customers and enjoy making them feel at home."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"If you will just try a juicy, sliced beef barbecue plate you won’t be disappointed."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We were told by a lady that claimed to work there in the 1930s as a waitress that she was serving a man who happened to be Pretty Boy Floyd. He came in ever so often and would get a chopped beef sandwich, which cost 25 cents back then. She loved to wait on him because he would always tip $5. She said he always left his car running while he was dining."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.