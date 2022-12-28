Since we last visited Pisano’s Pizza in North Second Street, Ray Kouhi is once again the owner.
WHAT ARE YOUR POPULAR MENU ITEMS?
“Pizza and our calzone.”
THERE IS A LOT OF COMPETITION FOR FOOD AND DINING IN THE MUSKOGEE AREA. WHAT DO YOU DO TO DISTINGUISH THE RESTAURANT AND MAKE IT A SUCCESS?
“Our pizzas are hand-made from scratch, baked directly on the oven bricks giving them a crispy crust with soft interior.”
TELL US SOMETHING FUN OR INTERESTING ABOUT THE BUSINESS THAT MOST FOLKS DON’T KNOW:
“I took everything out when I took over. All we have now is pizzas and calzone. I don’t have enough help, I’m so busy.”
— Ronn Rowland
