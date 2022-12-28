Dining Spotlight — Pisano's Pizza

Ray Kouhi has trimmed the menu at Pisaon’s Pizza, but still serves pizzas and calzones.

Since we last visited Pisano’s Pizza in North Second Street, Ray Kouhi is once again the owner.

WHAT ARE YOUR POPULAR MENU ITEMS?

“Pizza and our calzone.”

THERE IS A LOT OF COMPETITION FOR FOOD AND DINING IN THE MUSKOGEE AREA. WHAT DO YOU DO TO DISTINGUISH THE RESTAURANT AND MAKE IT A SUCCESS?

“Our pizzas are hand-made from scratch, baked directly on the oven bricks giving them a crispy crust with soft interior.”

TELL US SOMETHING FUN OR INTERESTING ABOUT THE BUSINESS THAT MOST FOLKS DON’T KNOW:

“I took everything out when I took over. All we have now is pizzas and calzone. I don’t have enough help, I’m so busy.”

— Ronn Rowland

