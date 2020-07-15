Dining spotlight — Spanky's Donuts & Deli

Co-owner Lee Ann Stout treats us to some of the highlights at Spanky's Donuts & Deli in Eufaula.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Apple Fritters and fritter bites."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We have more than just donuts. We also offer quick serve breakfast (burritos, croissants and dough dawgs) and lunch items (deli sandwiches, street tacos, and hamburgers). We have a drive-thru and offer delivery. We have a great group of people that will go above and beyond to satisfy our customers and don’t mind making special orders. If we have the ingredients and you can wait a few minutes, we’ll make it. Our chocolate and maple glazes and salsa are homemade."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our Street Tacos and our filled donut holes."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We have a working vintage Coca-Cola machine that dispenses 8 oz bottles. As a group, we play “The Kyle Game.” We have a small stuffed mummy named Kyle. Someone hides Kyle somewhere in the shop. When you find it, you get to hide him and the game keeps going. There’s no telling where Kyle will turn up."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 419042 Texanna Road, Eufaula.
OWNERS: Mike and Lee Ann Stout.
HOURS: 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: 45 cents to $8.50.
SERVICES: Donuts, quick serve breakfast and lunch.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 617-5688.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.