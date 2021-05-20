Lavonda Terrell-Skala of Sweet Arts Bake House tells a little about the history on how the restaurant came to be.
What's your most popular menu item?
"A sandwich we make called the 'Grown Up Grilled Cheese.'"
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Our food is all made from scratch, all the way from the homestyle cooking to the European-style pastries. We offer a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where old world traditions exist for the new generation. We also make naturally leavened artisan breads. We also offer English-style tea from 2 p.m.-5 p.m."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"A dessert item we make called the profiterole."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Handmade European-style pastries, handmade pies from scratch."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are carrying on the legacy of Lavonda's grandmother and Rob's father, both who are no longer with us. Lavonda's grandmother was legendary in homestyle cooking, which Lavonda now continues having learned from her. Rob's father was a master pastry chef and baker from Budapest, Hungary, who passed down the old world techniques and recipes to Rob. Our story is on the wall above the fireplace, between pictures of the two people who's legacy we continue."
