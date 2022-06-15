Dining Spotlight: T&J's Grill 51

Jonathan Simpson, owner of T&J's Grill 51 in Tahlequah, talks about some of the different menu items at his establishment.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Definitely the pepper bacon burger. It's got roasted poblanos, grilled onions with American cheese and bacon."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We do everything from scratch. We have more of a Southwest flare. Our fries are fresh potatoes in the morning."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"By far our Bangin' Shrimp."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We don't have desserts at the moment, but we're working on it."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"I started at the Royal Tap Room in Muskogee as a food truck. I've been open here for about four years."
