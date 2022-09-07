Dining Spotlight — Watson Farms Meat Processing and Market

Gracie Watson, manager of the Watson Farms Meat Processing and Market Muskogee location, talks about the new location that opened three weeks ago.
What's your most popular menu item?
"I would say our pastrami or our roast beef. It comes with chips and a drink."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"I think it's because ours is super-fresh. Our deli meat, we cut it on the spot. So, it's not like it's in a container."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"A lot of people think a sandwich…not much comes on them. But everybody that's tried them loves them."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We have cinnamon rolls that are from a local bakery in Council Hill."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Any of these meats that you can buy per pound, you can get on a sandwich."
— Ronn Rowland
