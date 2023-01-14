Documentary of legendary Tahlequah criminal Rex Brinlee to be shown next month

Mention the name Rex Brinlee, and longtime Green Country residents might think of one word — evil.
“Rex Brinlee — the Man and his Escape” is a documentary co-written by Tahlequah native Jeremy Scott and Muskogee resident Jack Reavis about the former Tahlequah man whose crime spree may never be forgotten. The film was produced by another Tahlequah native, B.J. Baker, and adapted from Reavis' story, "Rex Brinlee: the Man and His Escape" that appeared in Chronicles of Oklahoma in the summer of 2013.
There also are several interviews with those who lived through his reign of terror in Tahlequah in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The documentary sheds light on a period of time in northeastern Oklahoma that many would like to forget.
Scott and Baker’s first collaboration was “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend” about the former Cherokee County sheriff who kept law and order in the 1930s.
“After B.J. and I did that, he decided Rex is the next chapter, the next Tahlequah figure we wanted to do a documentary on,” Scott said. “I wasn’t very far into the process when B.J. said that Jack (Reavis) had written extensively about Rex Brinlee.”
The movie will be shown at Tahlequah's Dream Theater on Feb. 4 and the Roxy Theater in Muskogee on Feb. 5. The Tahlequah showing is sold out.
Born Garland Rexford Brinlee Jr. in 1933, Brinlee was a very familiar person to Oklahoma law enforcement. From his arrest in Mayes county in 1965 for cattle rustling to his death in custody on Dec. 18, 2009, Brinlee wanted everything to go his way.
In 1969, former Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney William Bliss started his truck in his driveway and it exploded, leaving Bliss with cuts to his face and stomach. Although Brinlee was charged with the crime, he was cleared of the assassination attempt.
Another vehicle bombing in 1971 was a different story. Don Bolding, brother of former Tahlequah Police Chief Gene Bolding, was supposed to testify against Brinlee, who was accused of vehicle theft.
Three days before Bolding was supposed to appear in count, his wife Dorotha Day Fern Bolding went to warm up the truck that her husband usually drove. The truck exploded when she turned the ignition, catapulting her into the neighbor’s yard.
She did not survive the explosion. Brinlee was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 29, 1971.
In July 1973, a riot occurred at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary (OSP) in McAlester where Brinlee was an inmate. Around 15 prisoners with knives attempted to start an uprising, and among the chaos, Brinlee was able to escape.
Angie Fanning, Bliss' daughter who was in the garage at the time of the explosion, remembers having ATF agents stay at her house when the convict escaped. One of them was watching her at church camp when she was around 14 or 15 years old.
“I didn’t even know he was there,” Fanning said. “I found out as an adult that they had people watching me at church camp, because [Bliss] was afraid [Brinlee] would come after us. He had a list in prison of the people on his kill list, and I think daddy was third.”
Brinlee was apprehended 45 days later in Biloxi, Mississippi. In 1976, Brinlee was assigned to a plumbing crew for the OSP when he escaped with with six other convicts through a 170-yard underground tunnel.
He stayed in the woods not far from the prison for a couple of weeks, eventually turning himself after suffering numerous insect bites by chiggers and ticks.
Baker said he got interested in Brinlee after hearing stories from his mentors. One of them was an investigator who served papers for him.
“He had some old recordings of Grover Bishop, and he would tell Grover Bishop stories,” Baker said. “That was our first documentary, so I wanted to follow up with a villain. I wanted to get that story that kids would tell around the campfire when they’re trying to scare each other.”
There will also be a question-and-answer session with Scott and Baker following the showing of the documentary.
Attempts to reach Reavis for comments were unsuccessful.
The Tahlequah Daily Press contributed to this story.
If you go
WHAT: "Rex Brinlee — the Man and his Escape."
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
TICKETS: $5.
INFORMATION: roxymuskogee.com or call (918) 684-6366.
