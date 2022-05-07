Donation website opened by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods has opened a backup donation website for victims of Thursday's flooding.
The website is accessible at the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods website https://www.nbn-nrc.org/muskogee-county-flood-2019/
The Muskogee County Flood Disaster Relief Fund is overseen by a collaborative committee that is comprised of and organized by city and county emergency management officials who are working on problem solving the community needs and resources for anyone affected by the flooding in Muskogee County.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is a Muskogee based 501c3 nonprofit organization and specifically set up to receive financial donations for the project. All donations made to the Muskogee County Flood Relief are tax deductible.
