Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“The Best Female Student Award is something I’ve accomplished. I have kept up with my grades and studied hard. I made sure to do my work and not slack off on anything. I always go out of my way to help my fellow peers and my teachers if they need it. I always try and simply give a smile. I believe that just a simple smile can brighten someone’s day.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“It’s important to me because it reminds me of how hard I have worked and how I have impacted those around me.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“I had to study and keep up with my schoolwork, and I made sure to help out where I could at school. I’ve been the President of my class since my ninth grade year, and I made sure not to let my peers fall behind either.”
— Cathy Spaulding
