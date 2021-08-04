Families, community gathers for National Night Out

Jamie Powell said he feels National Night Out is a good way to share family time.
"You get to know different organizations," he said. "It also lets the community know there are some nice people in the world."
Jamie and his son Brayden were among the hundreds of people that attended the festivities at Robison Park and Rotary Park on Tuesday.
Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison said she heard nothing but positive feedback.
"I heard everyone say how much fun it is, how happy they are to see everyone," she said. "Someone came through earlier and said, 'This is my first time out here, and I really like it.' And the weather…it's like Muskogee has been totally been blessed by the weather tonight."
There were representatives and volunteers from various community service organizations and first responders. The Muskogee Fire Department had an engine there for kids to look at and see the inside, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service brought an ambulance while Muskogee Police had an armor-protected vehicle on display.
MFD Capt. Stacy Seay said it's good to get out and meet people in a calm, peaceful atmosphere.
"We come out here to work with the public and let them all know that," he said. "Let them get to meet us and the police and EMS and see us in a situation that's not an emergency situation. So when we come out, we let them know that this belongs to the public.
"This is a job, but we're all public servants."
Cheryl Hassell and her husband Darin were with Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) helping put together the hot dogs that Tim Payne was preparing on the grill.
"It means to me that we're exposing CASA to potential people that might need the services," Cheryl said. "We have plenty of children here that we might have to help in the future. It's just something to give back."
Darin was there to support his wife and CASA.
"I definitely advocate for CASA and what they stand for," he said.
There also were activities for kids to enjoy in addition to the facilities at the park. Samantha Hamil, a volunteer with Lake Area United Way, was painting tattoos on arms of youngsters. Genesis Ousley had a flaming basketball on her arm.
"I'm going to leave it on until it comes off," she said.
