Wednesday is the first day of Summer, also known as the Summer Solstice. Here are five fun facts from the Farmer's Almanacabout that day.
1 The word “solstice” comes from the Latin words sol “Sun” and stitium “standing."
"On the summer solstice, the Sun’s path stops advancing northward each day and appears to “stand” still in the sky before going back the other way."
2 On the solstice, the Sun reaches its northernmost position.
"The sun reaches the Tropic of Cancer and stands still before reversing direction and start moving south again. In fact, that’s how the Tropic of Cancer got its name. A few thousand years ago, the solstice happened when the Sun was in the constellation of Cancer the Crab."
3 On the summer solstice, you may observe that the Sun’s path across the sky is curved—NOT a straight line.
"It appears to rise and keeps veering to the right as it passes high overhead. This is quite different from the laser-straight path the Sun moves along in late March and late September, near the equinoxes."
4 The summer solstice it sometimes known as the "longest day of the year.
"It may be the 'longest day,' but it’s not the latest sunset. Nor the earliest sunrise! The earliest sunrises happen before the summer solstice and the latest sunset after the summer solstice."
5 You may also observe that the midday Sun is highest up in the sky.
"On this day, the Sun rises farthest left on the horizon and sets at its rightmost possible spot. Sunlight strikes places in your home that get illuminated at no other time."
