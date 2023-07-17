Barrie Davenport from Live Bold and Bloom offers these five activities to do on a hot day.
1 Wash your car.
"This works as a solo or group activity. Put on your shorts or bathing suit, fill up a bucket with soapy water, and turn on the hose. You can cool yourself off with the hose while you work."
2 Make milkshakes.
"If you’ve got a blender, a luscious, cold drink is just a few steps away. Pick out your favorite flavor of ice cream and blend up an ice-cold treat."
3 Drive with the air conditioning blasting.
"When your rising core temperature makes you fussy, indulge in an AC-chilled car ride. It’s pretty easy to get a vehicle frigid inside. Listen to music or podcasts until you feel refreshed."
4 Play water games in the yard.
"A lawn sprinkler and kiddie pool offer the cheapest way to build your own personal water park."
5 Have a picnic at a park.
"Look for a shady area at a local park and spread out a blanket. You can make the food yourself or buy take-out. Be sure to pack a cooler with cold drinks. Then, just kick back and enjoy a leisurely meal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.