R.F. Kuang’s new novel, “Babel: An Arcane History” (Harper, 2022), gives new meaning to the word arcane. While this novel is about the occult, there is much more to the esoteric knowledge contained within. Take, for instance, the fact that August Wilhelm Schlegel, a German translator living in the 1800s, translated the Bhagavad Gita from Sanskrit to Latin. Who knew?
The subtitle of the novel is “The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution.” Replete with footnotes at 544 pages, the novel will have readers looking up some of the references. The main protagonist, Robin Swift, is an orphan saved from the plague by the mysterious Professor Lovell. He and other foreign born boys, like his friend Ramy, are selected and educated by wealthy Englishmen to read Latin and Greek in addition to other languages. The story takes the boys to Oxford University where they are enrolled in the Royal Institute of Translation, known colloquially as Babel. Here they will learn to translate esoteric texts and cast spells.
At university the boys are joined by two girls who dress in trousers and scholars’ robes, because in 1832 women are not allowed in the prestigious university, but they are admitted to Babel. The first clue that Babel is a different kind of university is the discovery that silver bars can transmute people or make them invisible. As with any discovery, the silver bars can be used for good or evil. In this case, it is for the colonization that will make the British Empire the most powerful on earth.
Soon Ramy (from India), Robin (from China), and the girls realize that they are pawns in an international scheme that has magic at its core. Kuang has truly unleashed a fantastical, arcane history whose premise deserves investigation. It is sometimes through alternative-reality fiction that we can most easily translate the machinations of the past. Her next novel, “Yellowface,” will be out in May.
Who knew that the word bannock, which Robin eats in the novel, comes from the Latin word panicium, meaning baked bread? It is a Scottish soda bread similar to that eaten by Canadian First Nations tribes as well as the Irish. In its more sophisticated form it is a scone. Try it for breakfast with some good jam and European butter.
Bannock Bread
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a small cookie sheet. In a large bowl sift dry ingredients. Cut in butter with a fork until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add buttermilk to bowl and mix until all ingredients are wet. Turn out onto a floured board and knead until smooth. Form into a ball and gently press to about 1/2 to 1-inch thick to form about an 8-inch round. Place on greased tray and press a knife halfway through the center, then across the other way. Bake for 20 minutes until top begins to brown slightly. Makes four servings.
