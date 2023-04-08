Cliff Casteel said the weather more than cooperated for the Azalea Festival Parade on Saturday.
"There's not a cloud in the sky," he said. "I think people are ready to get outside and you get a day like this, they're going to just flood out."
The annual event is the kickoff the Azalea Festival and brings people from all around Muskogee to see fire truck, clowns in small cars and trucks.
Sergeant Christopher Corrao said it was having just as much fun being in the parade as it was seeing all the people. Corrao was tossing out beanies from a Jeep.
"It's been pretty awesome seeing the community come together," he said. "I get to see everyone I usually don't get to see and it's fun throwing out gifts."
Most participants were tossing candy to the many children lining the route that started at Seventh Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, circled around ending at West Broadway and Sixth Street.
Hi-Bi the Clown, aka Dick Morris, was shaking hands with children until he reached parade goer Paig Alexander, whom he greeted with a hug and a kiss.
""It was lovely," she said. "I don't like clowns — I'm terrified of clowns. This did not change my opinion."
After the parade, many headed over to the Civic Center back parking lot for the Okie Bedouin Shrine Creole Cook-off and Crawfish Boil, including some of the participants.
Most of the sample plates included gumbo and red beans and rice.
Muskogee Firefighter Luke Greener came straight from being in the parade to sampling some of the provisions.
"It's pretty good," he said. "This is seconds already. This one's mild. The first one was spicy."
Belinda Porter and Kimmi Mullen with the Okie Jeep Club were serving out sample plates after being in the parade.
"It's been pretty busy," Mullen said. "We just got here. We did the parade and showed up and they put us to work."
The Davis family makes it an annual event to attend the parade and food competition.
Melissa Davis' daughter had sampled tamales from the Framer's Market, which kicked off Saturday in the Civic Center front parking lot.
"I'm not really hungry," Ruby said.
However, Melissa was ready to taste the sample. Prior to the Creole Cook-off, it was the Barbecue and Chili Cook-off until it relocate to Hatbox Arena.
"We come out for the Azalea Festival every year, we live here," Melissa said. "This is great, I'm glad they're still doing some kind of festival. I have had etouffee before, not this etouffee. I'm looking forward to it."
