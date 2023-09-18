The Muskogee Garden Club begins its fall season of meetings at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The membership wants to welcome the public to gather at the new Seniors Center, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
This month we welcome Eddie Wilcoxen, a former Poet Laureate of the State of Oklahoma. Eddie is a gifted speaker, karate instructor and a successful gardener.
He and his wife Joan transformed their former yard in Altus, OK into an oasis. They have since relocated to the Cookson area on the shores of Lake Tenkiller where, with a smaller palette, the transformation of this landscape is in process.
His talk is titled "The Hummingbird Whisperer."
Join us for our speaker, stay for fellowship with your new Muskogee Garden Club friends. After the speaker there will be a short business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
