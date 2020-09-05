Walking my gardens recently, I saw bare patches in the yard. Naked dirt is just not really pretty. So I traveled to several garden centers in the area — from those in Muskogee to Tulsa and Pryor and studied just what kind of greenery I would like to feature to cover those offensive bare spots.
I suppose with a dozen mature trees in the garden, it’s inevitable that I would see bare spots created by so much shade. Those trees were such babies when they were planted. Like children who seem to grow up too fast, these trees now dominate the garden.
The choices for ground covers to hide that dirt are more versatile than I ever imagined. I already have way too much English ivy blanketing areas near the patio. Some I planted. Some arrived quite by accident. It was shocking to read one of my garden sources and learn English ivy was on the black list of ground covers. It was described as “a vigorous spreader that can overwhelm other plants.” A bully in the garden.
Joining the English Ivy were other “black-balled” plants. Among them, Bishop’s weed, Crown Vetch, Lamiastrum, Lily of the Valley, which I included in one of my wedding bouquets, ice plant I discovered on many trips to Carmel, California, and Houttuynia, which I never heard of and couldn’t find anywhere.
Fortunately, there were two dozen ground covers that were more acceptable. The most common and best suited to Oklahoma’s sometimes unforgiving climate in sun or shade were Baby’s Tears, Bearberry, Bugleweed, Creeping Jenny, Dichondra, Liriope, Vinca, Salal and Wintercreeper. Pachysandra and Wild Ginger prefer shade. Thyme and Ice love the sun. Ajuga, my favorite, wasn’t mentioned. A garden stepchild.
Whatever plant you choose to mask unsightly bare spots in a garden, ground cover is considered a “no hassle solution” to weeds. Garden author Jeff Bredenberg writes, “Weeds have no hope of survival when you plant ground covers.”
It’s not in any garden books I’ve seen, but I’ve taken to planting hostas at the base of some trees that are in secluded or shady areas of my gardens. They seem to love the privacy of not having competition from other plants and are thriving beautifully in these shady garden havens. I think the hostas are happy.
