Good eats, good crafts at Smokin the Fort

By the time noon rolled around Saturday, Keith Warden had tried just about every booth at Smokin’ the Fort 2020.
But did he find anything he wouldn’t recommend?
“Not so far,” the Muskogee resident said.
That was the sentiment for just about everyone in downtown Fort Gibson at the annual barbecue, chili cook-off and music festival, sponsored by the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
Greg Soash and his wife Anita said if their votes would go to the same booth that they make sure and get something from every year.
“The Fort Gibson Police Department always does a good job,” Greg Soash said.
Cooks were allowed to begin setting up their stations at 1 p.m. Friday. Matt Garner with Smokin G’s put his meat in the pit at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“This is my first year here,” he said. “I’ve been up for 36 hours. I need a shower. I want to go to bed.”
Besides edibles, there were booths for arts and crafts, plus wine tasting. Sasha Brooker of Cute Japan Junction travels the state selling products that are from Japanese character brands such as Hello Kitty and Rilakkuma.
“When I’m at events, I usually sell a lot,” she said. “Kids like them.”
Patrons were able to purchasing a taster kit for $10 and go from booth to booth sampling the food, which ranged from sausage to ribs to chicken to brisket — even bologna.
Ashtyn Jones, who attends Fort Gibson High School, volunteered her time to help distribute the kits and beverages that came with the kits. She said she likes helping out.
“Just being able to help different members of the community and interact with them,” Jones said. “People who worked it last year helped us by telling us how to interact and just what to do.”
Some pit masters in attendance are veterans of cook-offs, but this was their first year at the Fort Gibson event, like Big State Barbecue.
“We’ve been at the Muskogee cook-off for years and years,” said Randy Howard.” I’ve been with the Muskogee Exchange Club for a long time. This last year we didn’t get to do our cook-off, so we got a chance to come out here.”
Even patrons too young to sample the meats had something to snack on. Addie Wyont from Tahlequah found something for her 2-year-old son Alden to enjoy.
“This is his first time,” Addie said. “So far, he likes the Cracker Jacks.”
