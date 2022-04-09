Bedouin Shrine Temple made sure there was plenty to sample on Saturday.
The Okie Bedouin Creole Festival was held downtown between the Civic Center and the temple.
If your fancy is Cajun cooking, or you had never sampled creole dishes, the smells and tastes were there for all to enjoy.
From shrimp and crawfish etouffee to red beans and rice to various mixtures of gumbo, attendees got a small taste of Louisiana.
An opinion that could be trusted about the quality of the food was that of Muskogee Mayor Coleman, who hails from the Bayou State.
"So far, this is almost as close to Louisiana as you can get," he said. "The spice, the texture…it's amazing. It's so spicy, it brings tears to my eyes."
While some of the cooks had recipes they got from the internet, others got recipes directly from Louisiana.
Warren Hock from the Pittsburg County Shriners Fire Brigade said he drove to Louisiana to get ingredients for his red beans and rice with sausage.
"We went to southern Louisiana and picked up the stuff and brought it back here," he said. "We got everything in Lafayette."
Consumers purchased tickets when they entered the area and for each dish they liked, they dropped a ticket in a bucket. The booth with the most tickets won for that category.
One of the longest lines was for the booth serving the etouffee. Alan Underwood said the kick was subtle.
"It's great," he said. "It's a constant heat, but it feels good."
David Baublitz, one of the servers of the etouffee, said the flavor can be "overwhelming."
"It's perfect," he said. "It can knock your socks off."
Taylor Rhodes was there sampling some of the catfish gumbo with her son Xavier, but also gave her opinion on the best dish.
"The red beans and rice is pretty good," she said.
