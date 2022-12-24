WAGONER — If you shop at Walmart in Wagoner you know Susan Golden by sight, especially around the holidays.
Affectionately known as “Ms. Susan,” Golden, 66, has been celebrating the holiday period by decorating herself as an elf, starting on Black Friday and ending Christmas Eve.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years,” Golden said. “The kids love it. It kinda scares the babies, so I have to be careful with the babies.”
Some of the customers can’t remember a time when she wasn’t there.
“I’ve come here about three times,” said Noelle Capps. “I like it. She’s the same every time.”
Golden’s official title is self-checkout host. She helps customers out when a problem arises at the self-checkout area.
“I think it’s great, not only for the customers but for the associates,” said Manager Charlie Zalmanzig. “It brings out the holiday season for the store. I’ve been at this store for three years, and she’s dressed up like that every year.
“Every year, she seems like she adds more flair.”
After 17 years, Golden has had to replace some items in her costuming, but that hasn’t stopped her.
“Last week I dropped my nose on the floor, and it won’t blink anymore,” she said. “Also, my lights won’t turn on and my ears barely light up. I add something new every year.”
But she really doesn’t need the lights for you to be aware she’s at the store. The bells she wears can be heard jingling over the front of the store.
“Some of the employees have been inspired by her to dress up for the holiday period,” Zalmanzig said. “But not to that level. They’ll have an ugly sweater day and we’ll have certain days that we dress up.
“But as soon as Thanksgiving’s over, she’s ready to go.”
Golden said she doesn’t do it for the recognition.
“I do it to make people smile,” she said. “And they do. The adults love it just as much as the kids.”
