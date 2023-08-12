Your words are your most expensive possession. They will determine your eternal destiny.
Do not be deterred by the erroneous notion that words are cheap. While they are plentiful, they are certainly not cheap.
More people will enter condemnation by what they say than by what they do. Jesus warned us of this sobering power of words:
But I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken. For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.”
— Matt 12:36-37
I hope it did not evade your notice that folks are going to be acquitted or condemned by their words but especially by their careless words. Every. Single. Careless. Word.
When James wrote that we are to be “quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger” (James 1:17), he was not offering wise words to enhance our lives, he was warning us of the consequences of our speech, just as he had learned from Jesus. There is a direct correlation between anger and careless words. There is also a correlation between the number of words spoken and the number spoken carelessly.
When there are many words, transgression is unavoidable, but he who restrains his lips is wise.
— Prov 10:19
For the dream comes through much effort, and the voice of a fool through many words,
— Eccl 5:3
For in many dreams and in many words there is emptiness.
— Eccl 5:7
When we speak with many words, it is impossible to avoid transgression. My father used to warn me if you keep talking you will eventually talk yourself into trouble.
The economy of spoken words is a virtue that few today seem to possess. Many “big talkers” believe that being verbose and using many words without saying anything is their strength and charm.
There are many English words for careless chatter: garrulous, loquacious, prolix, and voluble, among others. The fact that you do not know these words demonstrates that we have many words to describe the situation, but we do not describe it often.
In a culture of sales, hustle, and manipulation, words are often used to overwhelm and bring to submission. In benevolent outreach, churches are constantly called upon to help people who are down on their luck. The challenge is to know the difference between those who are in a dire situation and those who have put themselves consistently into a dire situation.
Enabling a self-destructive lifestyle is not loving compassion. One of the first indicators of a hustle is when the person never stops talking (selling) about their plight.
The overuse of words can even flow into how we pray: “And when you are praying, do not use meaningless repetition, as the Gentiles do, for they suppose that they will be heard for their many words” (Matt 6:7).
On average, people speak about 20,000 words per day. How many of those words are carelessly tossed out, a few hundred? James minced no words when he described the danger that is present every time we open our mouths: “And the tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity; the tongue is set among our members as that which defiles the entire body, and sets on fire the course of our life, and is set on fire by hell” (James 3:6).
Why do we respond to these scriptures with a shrug and minor change? Why do we not equate careless words with sins like adultery or murder, when those careless words can cause eternal destruction even more easily? The deadliest sins are not those most heinous of actions, but rather the sins that are most easily ignored. How many more people will be lost due to negligence rather than through overt rebellion?
