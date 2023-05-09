May 4-5 the Joshua Harvey Outreach Program was in Haskell and Taft reaching out to the communities to help spread awareness on mental health as well as support from two therapists, Shettra Snowball MSW, LCSW and Marjorie Ray LPC, from Hope Blooms.
Harvey Outreach spreads awareness in Haskell, Taft
- Submitted by Joshua Harvey Outreach Program
