Gov. Kevin Stitt amended an executive order that will lift his suspension on elective surgeries beginning Friday, but health care professionals expressed concerns about moving forward too quickly.
The prohibition on elective surgeries was imposed for the purpose of ensuring the availability of hospital beds and the protective gear for health care workers dealing the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases. Stitt said data indicate “we are in a good position regarding hospital capacity,” so if individual facilities “can accommodate their internal demand for PPE – it is time to bring some of these procedures back to help our hospitals and the Oklahomans who need them.”
During a conference call with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Nurses Association members and other health care professionals said there is a need for expedited testing prior to lifting the ban on elective procedures. A primary concern is the validation and accuracy of rapid testing, for which a reliable supply has yet to be established.
Lankford acknowledged that is an “area that has to be resolved,” but said Abbott Laboratories is ramping up production of a 15-minute test that looks promising “for folks who can get access to” it. The senator said while “testing is the biggest issue,” there are “nine days to get to the point where we can do this.”
“We can’t do it today, but the goal is to start lining up some of those things,” Lankford said, noting his comments reflected his understanding of Stitt’s plan. “If you can start scheduling, then hopefully we can keep that, but if we have to cancel at the last minute we could — at least there is the expectation.”
Another concern expressed during the conference call, one of several Lankford scheduled throughout the week, was the availability of sterilization supplies necessary for elective surgeries. Lankford said earlier conversations with shippers and others involved with supply chain logistics gave him confidence the nation “will eventually be on top of that, and we will be able to keep up with supply and demand.”
Otherwise, Lankford said there are issues related to the resumption of elective surgeries that should be resolved at the state level rather than in Washington. He said the immediate goal should be to “at least start processing and gearing up the system to get to that point” where elective surgeries can be performed in a manner that is safe for patients and health care professionals.
