The Muskogee County Health Department will be conducting COVID-19 drive-up testing in the parking lot at 530 S. 34th St. until further notice.
"It's kind of like what we did at Hatbox and Honor Heights Park," said MCHD Public Information Officer Kristen Carollo. "But this week, we went from all appointments to no appointments and it will be that way until further notice."
Carollo said the people who show up are there for the testing.
"Generally if people have questions, they call in to the hotline," she said. "We don't do any antibody testing. We are currently focusing on those who have or think they have the virus.
"We test for current active cases. A lot of people think we're combining the antibody tests with the positive confirmed cases and that's not the case."
Carollo said a common question that the department gets is how quick a person gets the results.
"It can take an average of maximum three to five business days," she said. "It can take less than that — it can take 48 hours. It just kind of depends on how many people are coming through to get tested, what day did you get tested.
"If you get tested on a Thursday or Friday, you have to add in the weekend."
The department changed from appointments to drive-up because of the response of the community.
"The response is different from day to day," Carollo said. "I think it just depends on peoples' schedules, exposure date or potential exposure symptoms and what they feel they need to do."
Carollo said once the department gets the results back, it will notify the subject by phone.
"They will get a call whether they are positive or negative," she said. "Positive cases usually get notified pretty quickly, because it's a positive case and we want them to have peace of mind."
The testing times could be adjusted according to Carollo.
"If we have a lot of people showing up, or we have no one show up," she said. "We'll keep doing it this way until we get a different response."
