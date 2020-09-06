Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host guided trail walks on the Honey Springs Battlefield led by site director Adam Lynn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. This will be a great opportunity for visitors to check out the new informative trail signs and to ask questions about key aspects of the largest Civil War conflict to take place in present-day Oklahoma. The guided tours will be limited to groups of eight, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and socially distance throughout the tour.
The Honey Springs Battlefield recently installed more than 50 new trail signs on all six of its walking trails. To reach the walking trails, take the modern, paved battlefield road from the Visitor Center. From the road, each walking trail is marked by title and numbered one through six from north to south, ending at the monuments area.
Visitors also will be able to tour the Visitor Center’s newest exhibits, purchase items from the gift shop, and learn about exhibits that will open in the near future. Due to social distancing guidelines, the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center’s total capacity at one time is 10 people, including staff. Masks also are required while touring the Visitor Center. Normal admission prices apply to those who tour the Visitor Center.
For more information regarding the walking tours and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
