Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This plaque shows pictures of the washed out bridge at Elk Creek that was rebuilt by William McIntosh in 1884, washed out in 1889 and rebuilt in 1912. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.

 Submitted

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host guided trail walks on the Honey Springs Battlefield led by site director Adam Lynn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. This will be a great opportunity for visitors to check out the new informative trail signs and to ask questions about key aspects of the largest Civil War conflict to take place in present-day Oklahoma. The guided tours will be limited to groups of eight, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and socially distance throughout the tour.

Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This plaque states how the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitors Center put together the history of the Civil War battle. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.
Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This sign shows where the Union and Confederate forces met to commence the aggression. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.

The Honey Springs Battlefield recently installed more than 50 new trail signs on all six of its walking trails. To reach the walking trails, take the modern, paved battlefield road from the Visitor Center. From the road, each walking trail is marked by title and numbered one through six from north to south, ending at the monuments area.

Visitors also will be able to tour the Visitor Center’s newest exhibits, purchase items from the gift shop, and learn about exhibits that will open in the near future. Due to social distancing guidelines, the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center’s total capacity at one time is 10 people, including staff. Masks also are required while touring the Visitor Center. Normal admission prices apply to those who tour the Visitor Center.

Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This plaque has information about the First Kansas Regiment, one of the first African-American regiments to be organized by the Union army. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.
Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This plaque shows some of the First and Second Regiment of Creek Mounted Volunteers that participated in the battle. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.

For more information regarding the walking tours and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).

Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.

Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

This plaque describes how Members of Creek Nation were driven out of the territory in December 1861. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.
Honey Springs Battlefield to conduct guided trail walks

The Texas Road Trail shows the location of the Civil War battle. It's one of the guided trails that Honey Springs Battlefield will be conducting Sept. 19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you