The Muskogee Phoenix wants to hear from voters who remain undecided about who they plan to choose as president when they step into the voting booth on November 3. Please consider sharing with us the type of information you are looking for in order to make a decision before casting a ballot in the November 3 election. We also would like to know why that information is important to your decision.
We also would like to hear from voters who plan to jump ship from the political party with which they affiliate and vote for a presidential candidate nominated by another party. Please consider sharing specific reasons for that decision.
Submit your names, hometown and comments on our Facebook page or call (918) 684-2901 to visit with a Muskogee Phoenix reporter.
