Koweta Mission first of three Loughridge stations

Robert Loughridge was born in South Carolina in 1809 and grew up in Alabama. After graduating from college, he attended Princeton Theological Seminary and was ordained a Presbyterian minister in 1842. He married a schoolteacher named Olivia Hill that same year.
Their first assignment was to the mission field in the Muscogee Nation. They arrived in Indian Territory in 1843, and with permission of the chief, Roley McIntosh, the young couple searched for a location for a school and church.
Since many Creeks had settled in the rich Arkansas River valley, this was where they chose to purchase a log cabin and farm — about 24 miles west of Fort Gibson and not far from the river. Robert hired neighbors to help him install a puncheon (split log) floor in the cabin.
Then he built another log structure near their cabin that would serve as a school and church. This station was called Koweta Mission — after the ancestral home of Chief McIntosh. Both Robert and Olivia taught classes in the little school.
According to Robert, the Loughridges lived happily in their small cabin, and it was here that their first child was born — sadly in 1846 Olivia died after giving birth to a daughter. Olivia was buried at Koweta Mission and her grave is one of the oldest known grave in Wagoner County.
Robert then married Mary Avery, a teacher at the Park Hill Mission. They continued the work at Koweta Mission and saw steady growth despite the fact that Robert was forbidden to preach anywhere but at the mission. In 1850, the Muscogee leaders granted permission for Loughridge to open a second mission.
He oversaw the construction of Tullahassee Mission about 10 miles west of Fort Gibson. The school was led by William and Ann Eliza Robertson, but Loughridge was superintendent of both schools. He continued at Koweta Mission until the Civil War forced him and his family to leave the Territory.
Koweta Mission was burned during the war. Tullahassee Mission also burned several years after the war ended. Loughridge was called back to Indian Territory and he began a third mission station. This one was also located near the Arkansas River and was called Wealaka Mission.
Loughridge had become fluent in the Muscogee language after ministering among the Creeks for so many years. He worked with Ann Eliza Robertson and several Creek students to translate portions of scriptures, hymns and other texts into the Muscogee language.
