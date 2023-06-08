Area charitable organizations were recipients Wednesday of funds raised by the Muskogee County Lions Club during the club’s Benevolent Banquet at Colton’s Steak House.
Four Muskogee students also received a $1,000 scholarship as a result of the fundraising activities.
Ahmari Conard, a criminal justice major at the University of Central Oklahoma, said the award will go a long way toward her education.
“This makes me feel real good,” she said. “It makes me very proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished.”
Conard’s grandfather Lawrence Thompson Sr. accepted a scholarship on behalf of his grandson Thairenn Thompson. The elder Thompson said he always preached about the rewards of hard work.
“They’ve both been working in the church,” he said. “Thairenn had two surgeries when he was a small kid. He’s now the fastest thing at Muskogee High School.”
The Lions Club also presented funds to the Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation. Marie Burns, Executive Director of Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation and State Secretary for the Lions of Oklahoma, said the Muskogee chapter is the top fundraiser in the state.
“These are the results of fundraisers they have had throughout the year,” she said. “The Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of Lions for the state of Oklahoma and they support our state projects — Oklahoma Lions Boys Ranch, the Eye Bank and the Eye Glass Recycling program.”
Wayne Benyshek, incoming district governor for the Oklahoma Lions Club, said Lions are always enthusiastic when it comes to the fundraisers.
“Lions are Lions because our motto is ‘We Serve,’” he said. “They enjoy doing service and helping the community — locally, through the state and internationally. So they’ve got a big drive and a big area to cover.”
Other organizations in the area that benefitted from the fundraising were the Eye Bank, Muskogee Food Pantry, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children, Muskogee Public Library, Ark of Faith and Community Game Night.
Dr. Richard Creed, O.D. with Creed Eye Center accepted a $500 check on behalf of the Muskogee Eye Bank and said that money will go a long way to help those who need glasses and can’t afford them.
“I donate the exams at no charge and the glasses help people get a job so they can work,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest disability in keeping them from working.”
Lions Club member Brian Meadows with Acme-Reese Air Conditioning said the presentation is the culmination of a year’s work.
“It’s what we work hard for all year,” he said.
