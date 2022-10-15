Local businessman helping men in recovery

Kenneth Scott wants to help men who are at a crossroad.
Scott, owner of The Roth Company Inc., has opened a house in southeast Muskogee to help men on the road to addiction recovery.
"I went to a couple of these when I was younger," Scott said. "They weren't really the best places, and I have a couple of friends that work for me — I own a cabinet business in town — and there wasn't any structure, any stability. So I thought, 'Maybe something different, something out away from town.'"
God of Second Chance Houses opened Oct. 1 and has seven residents. Scott said his main interest in opening the house is to pay it forward.
"We had a couple of guys in here first getting it ready," Scott said. "We have enough room to hold 22. Right now, it's all males, but in the future, we plan on opening an all females (facility)."
Scott said he has put in place a regimen that each resident must follow.
"For one, we want the guys to go to work and not just pay their bills while they're here," he said. "A lot of places will keep their whole check. We help them get to and from work as much as possible, and we help them find jobs and learn how to manage their money."
Each resident follow a strict structure and by adhering to the rules is rewarded.
"It's kind of a 'work your way' system," Scott said. "Each person starts in the basement, then works his way up to the third floor; and the second floor's where the master bedrooms and the carpeted floors are."
Shawn Hinckley first met Scott about 10 years ago but reconnected with him about one year ago. Hinckley is the house manager.
"I was in another rehab house, and there was a bunch of problems with the structure and no one was there watching anybody, helping anybody," Hinckley said. "So I come to Kenny and told him what had to be done in a structural clean-and-sober house to help people actually succeed, because there's not a lot of success in most of these houses. So I went to him, and he's been working on trying to get us a house where I can be here full time to help the guys try to get their licenses back, make sure they get to court and doctor's appointments, to and from work, regardless of what we've got to do."
While the basement has a communal bathroom, the third floor has on-suite bedrooms with two to three beds and a bathroom. The second floor is a common area with a living room and kitchen, plus the master bedrooms, including Hinckley's room.
"Another big thing is weekends, or what ever free time we have, we all choose to be together," Hinckley said. "It's not where one person's downstairs doing their own thing, getting in their mind about what they used to do. You can talk to anybody you want to in the house."
Jace Lester has recently taken up residence at the house and already sees the benefits of God of Second Chance Houses versus other recovery houses.
"I was at another sober-living work program," he said. "This is the most faith-based place I've ever been. We all pray together, we all eat together. It's like a family.
"So we're able to go out and work in the community but we're still outside of town limits. It's like no other place I've ever lived."
The house is open to men ages 18 and up. Scott said there are some visitation rights.
"We don't allow anyone to sleep over and really just family here," Scott said. "It's nothing against the other people, it's just we don't know what kind of people they are and we don't want the wrong people here."
