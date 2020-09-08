Local women do shopping for Murrow Home

It took Vinnie Hoover and the Rev. Jamie Moss of Fife Indian United Methodist Church about two hours to fill four grocery carts with supplies for the Murrow Indian Children's Home.
The two women, armed with funds from the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference. walked into Walmart with a checklist from the Murrow Home and left two hours later with Hoover's SUV packed with items like laundry soap, bath soap, deodorant, fabric softener, shampoo and other items that the home is needing.
"The assistant to the bishop of the conference saw it on Facebook the home was in urgent need of some items," Hoover said. "He contacted me and asked if we could help and I said, 'Sure, we'll be glad to do that.' He said the conference will send some money, and Jamie and I also put in some money, and we went shopping."
Moss said the reaction when the two pulled up at the home and started unloading the SUV made it well worth the effort.
"The people at the home were very happy," she said. "They were very enthusiastic about that we did that and that there was so much. I don't think we could have stuffed a piece of paper in there when we left Walmart.
"They were very helpful in unloading that and very gracious and grateful to us as well."
Betty Martin, executive director of the Murrow Home, said what the two women did was beyond caring.
"We have had an outpouring of support," she said. "It's not just me, all the staff. We've been overwhelmed."
Martin also said that the home has just recently been taking children back into the home.
"We currently have around 13 children at the home," she said. "After March, we had a few that discharged and went several places like their home or to a foster home or something. We did not take any children and have just now started opening back up to take children because of the virus.
"Now the children that come still have to have a coronavirus test before they can come."
Hoover said that when everything was purchased off the list, there was some money left over.
"We kind of went through and did the personal items that were needed," Hoover said. "Then we realized we had a little bit left and went back and did the bedding."
Martin said that there are still items that are needed for the home that Hoover and Moss couldn't purchase because of availability.
"What we still need are Clorox wipes and Lysol Spray," she said. "They are in short supply everywhere. With children, we always need to keep things sanitary. We try to keep everything as clean as possible."
You can help
If you would like to assist the Murrow Indian Children's Home by donating supplies, or are interested in help at the home, contact Betty Martin, executive director, at (918) 682-2580 or go online at http://murrowindianchildrenshome.org/contact or http://murrowindianchildrenshome.org/donate.
