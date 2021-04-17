Longtime BancFirst teller to retire

Larsen

BancFirst announces the retirement of Gayle Larson after 28 years as a teller. 

“Gayle contributed 28 years of experience to BancFirst, and her achievements will not be forgotten," said Customer Service Officer Stephanie Folsom. "Her devotion to her customers and co-workers cannot be matched. She is a mentor to many, and her influence has made an impact on generations of people that have walked through the doors of BancFirst.”

A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the main office at 2400 Old Shawnee Road in Muskogee. 

