Longtime BancFirst teller to retire

BancFirst announces the retirement of Gayle Larson after 28 years as a teller.
“Gayle contributed 28 years of experience to BancFirst, and her achievements will not be forgotten," said Customer Service Officer Stephanie Folsom. "Her devotion to her customers and co-workers cannot be matched. She is a mentor to many, and her influence has made an impact on generations of people that have walked through the doors of BancFirst.”
A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the main office at 2400 Old Shawnee Road in Muskogee.
