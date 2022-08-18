Longtime pastor, former Phoenix columnist dies

Religion was a big part of Richard Weatherford's life and now it is how he will be remembered.
A longtime pastor at Pentecostal Holiness Church who penned a column for the Muskogee Phoenix until this past January, Weatherford, 95, died Monday.
In an interview last year with the Phoenix, Weatherford's daughter Gaye said music was also big in the family.
"We were all singers," she said. "Dad is very musical. I thought he had perfect pitch — he'd start singing and wouldn't tell me what key he was singing in.
"So I was just sitting there frozen because I didn't know what key to start playing in the piano. The he'd look over and go 'Key of F' or 'key of E-flat or B-flat.' I'd hit it — he was singing in that key. I was like 'how does he know?'"
The elder Weatherford said that there were times he could not conduct the sermon, so his wife Pauline would have to take the pulpit.
"There were times when Pauline had to preach, because I wasn't there," Richard said. "I would be out on the road working and she'd take over."
Pauline Weatherford passed away last September at 91 — two months after the couple's 75th wedding anniversary,
The Weatherfords first began as evangelists. In 1973 Richard, who was also known as D.J. or Red, and Pauline began pastoring Emmanuel Pentecostal Church in Braggs.
They pastored there until 1987. They continued to live in Braggs, raising cattle until 2014.
Even though they no longer pastored, Richard continued ministering at many churches around the Muskogee area.
Weatherford is preceded in death by his wife, his parents Charley and Della (Riggs), his sisters Addie and Yvonne, his brothers Bob and James and a son-in-law Andy Moore.
He is survived by his son Rick, daughters Gaye and Paula, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special caregiver Jeanette Cook.
Services will be at 2 p.m. today at Grandview Tabernacle with Rev. Don Hayes and Rev. Terry Tatum officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
