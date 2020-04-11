Pick 3
0-7-7
Cash 5
3-16-27-28-31
Powerball
22-29-30-42-47; Powerball: 17; Power play: 3
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 11:24 pm
February 7, 1955 - April 8, 2020. Owner/operator of Framemaker Art Gallery in Muskogee for many years, member of Gore United Methodist Church. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.agentfuneralhome.com
39, Truck Driver for Superior Linen, passed Wednesday, 04/08/2020. Service Info: Services planned at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Virgil Woodworth, 71, of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1948 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Eddie Lee Woodworth and Bertha Lee (Foster) Woodworth. On March 1, 2008 he married Sandra Lee Woodworth at Grace Baptist Church. They spent over 12 memorable y…
69, Prepaid Legal Consultant, died Thursday 4/9/2020, please call 918-478-2555 today to set appointment to visit with family on Monday 04/13/2020, from 11AM-4PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.