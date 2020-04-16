Pick 3
9-5-7
Cash 5
13-15-21-28-34
Daniel Lester Hart died on April 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on January 5, 1950. His wishes were cremation and services will be at a later date.
Shirley E. Smith, 83, of Muskogee, passed away April 15 in Tulsa, OK. Private burial will be April 20 at Vaught Cemetery in Webbers Falls, OK. Services under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Muskogee resident, died Sunday April 12, 2020 in Muskogee. She was 66. Viewing will be Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee.
80, Elementary Teacher, passed Monday, April 13, 2020. Private family service planned. Visitation: 1:00pm-5:00pm Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, April 19, 2020 Cornerstone Funeral Home-1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
