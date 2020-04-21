Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.