Pick 3
0-4-5
Cash 5
10-20-24-32-36
Powerball
1-33-35-40-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
Elitha Rochelle Scott, 42, left us on Friday, 4/17/2020 from Tulsa. You may visit her this Friday, 12 Noon until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside ceremony Saturday, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
age 86, died, Saturday, April 18. Visitation, Thursday, April 30, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitation, Friday, May 1, 2020, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 86, retired truck driver, died Saturday April 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee
James "Elwood" Gibson was born on February 11, 1930 in Porum, Oklahoma to Clem and Willie (Guinn) Gibson. He passed away on April 19, 2020 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 90. He is survived by: One sister: Wilma Wise of Muskogee One niece: Paula Elsky and husband, Allan, of Muskogee, OK …
A graveside service for immediate family members will be held at noon Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Bower Cemetery in Eufaula. Services are under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.