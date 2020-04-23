Pick 3
5-3-9
Cash 5
7-8-13-19-34
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 11:42 pm
76, Attorney, passed Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Public viewing: 1-5PM, Sunday, 4/26/2020 & 9-5:30PM, Monday, 4/27/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
81, retired from Georgia Pacific, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Muskogee. Viewing: 10AM-4PM Friday, April 24, 2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah, OK. Graveside service 10:30 AM Saturday, April 25 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah, OK.
Elitha Rochelle Scott, 42, left us on Friday, 4/17/2020 from Tulsa. You may visit her this Friday, 12 Noon until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside ceremony Saturday, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
age 86, died, Saturday, April 18. Visitation, Thursday, April 30, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitation, Friday, May 1, 2020, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 86, retired truck driver, died Saturday April 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.