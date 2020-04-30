Cash 5
1-3-13-18-35
Pick 3
2-4-6
Roberts, Richard, age 84, electrician/roofer and US Air Force Veteran, died Tuesday, April 28. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
74, electrical contractor, passed Monday, 4/27/2020 public viewing: 9am-8pm, Friday, 5/1/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Family will be @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Friday, 5/1/2020 from 12PM-6PM to receive friends Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
Beatrice Dan, 72, Checotah, left Tuesday. Her Sacred Farewell will be Saturday, 10 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. You may visit "Bea" Friday, 1 PM to 6 PM in Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
