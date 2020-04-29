Cash 5
7-18-22-29-36
Pick 3
1-2-4
Powerball
02-20-49-61-67, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
Beatrice Dan, 72, Checotah, left Tuesday. Her Sacred Farewell will be Saturday, 10 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. You may visit "Bea" Friday, 1 PM to 6 PM in Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Edith Oliver, 70, resident of Haskell, left us Friday. Celebration Friday, 2 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. You may visit her on Thursday, 1 PM to 6 PM in Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Minister Michael James Scott, 63, left us on Tuesday. You may visit him Thursday, 12 Noon until 6 PM. His Tribute will be Friday, 11 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
