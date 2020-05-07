Cash 5
01-05-08-13-35
Pick 3
2-7-1
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 10:11 pm
73, Salesman/Gunsmith/Veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Private Family Service. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, Sales Clerk, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020 public visitation: 12-8PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
age 89, retired printer, resident of Taft, OK, passed away in his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
84, Retired Corning Glass inspector, passed Saturday, May 2, 2020 Graveside service @ 10AM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ Agnew Cemetery Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
