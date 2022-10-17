Alexis Wallace talks about devoting her time with Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I'm personally driven to volunteer because it allows me to be selfless. I love volunteering for CASA because their values align with how I feel about helping children and speaking for their best interest. The best part is building relationships with the kids and being a part of their whole transition to their forever home."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is important to our community because it builds relationships, helps expose us to the interest of others, strengthen neighborhoods, and keeps us humble, all while giving back to the community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The community can support CASA by liking the Facebook page, CASA, sharing posts, purchasing T-shirts, donate gift items for children, sponsorships, donations and becoming a CASA volunteer."
If you would like to volunteer with or become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby with CASA at (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
