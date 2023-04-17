DAY JOB: Homemaker
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C Montgomery VA Medical Center
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
“Filling in where needed, being a part of the Military family was a good fit and all the support of my family.”
What makes volunteering important to a community?
“A sense of helping people in need, sharing time with people and our Vets letting them know we care.”
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
“Supporting Veterans and their needs.”
Tana Wilson, Volunteer Service Specialist with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, says “Bonnie works very hard; she volunteers three days a week for five hours a day. She always has a wonderful and bright attitude while assisting the needs of our Veterans. Bonnie has shown a great deal of dedication in all that she does. Her work ethics as a volunteer go above and beyond.”
