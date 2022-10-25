Daniel Blankenship talks about what pleases him about volunteering at the Gospel Rescue Mission.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"There is a need. I believe we are placed on this earth to serve others and glorify God. All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. I have learned so much from serving others. I have learned that people need love and support. Whether rich or poor, black or white, we all have a deep need to feel loved and supported. We so often isolate ourselves and think we have nothing in common, but we can learn so much from each other."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Everyone should get out off their comfort zone a little. That’s where growth takes place. We learn of our common humanity and we see each other as fellow journeymen. We all have something to offer and learn from each other. This learning and serving leads to conversations and plans of action that make our communities stronger together."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"There is always a need. Set up a time to serve a meal. Some of the best ways are when you are willing to walk alongside someone. Listen to someone and get to know their story. Do you have a skill? Teach it and let them teach you also. One of the greatest needs for many people is someone who will walk with them on the journey. Social capital — having a support system is so vitally important."
If you would like to help out at the Gospel Rescue Mission, call (918) 781-3678 and ask for Charolette Sanders.
— Ronn Rowland
