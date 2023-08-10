Debbie Long volunteers her time with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
“I love to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable and the most valuable. Children should never feel alone or unheard!”
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
“CASA is a nonprofit organization that needs volunteers and monetary support. If people don’t get involved, many children will not get the help or support they need.”
If you would like to volunteer with CASA, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
What makes volunteering important to a community?
“Volunteering strengthens communities and broadens the support network. We have to come together to make a better tomorrow for our children.”
— Ronn Rowland
