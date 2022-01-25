Deidra Thompson talks about working as a small-group support leader in Muskogee for AutismOklahoma.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"As a parent of two exceptional teenage sons with autism, I want to make sure any parent new to any diagnosis, or unsure about where to start, has a resource who completely understands what they are going through and will help them navigate the systems no one tells you about — like how to locate service providers, how to approach the school to request that your child now be served under special education, and so much more."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Within every community, there will be various levels of socioeconomic status. There will be some families with limited financial resources in need of services. I am a firm believer that even the parent who may lack the financial resources, post-secondary education, or has a disability themselves, still wants the best for their child and should get access to it. However, sometimes the only way they can obtain those resources is through someone being willing to give their time and volunteering is a great way to give back to families in need and serve the community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The PieceWalk is the largest autism event in Oklahoma and AutismOklahoma’s largest source of annual revenue. Families, friends, teachers, professionals, businesses, civic clubs, and more all come together for this day of joy that celebrates the unique gifts within all of us.
In addition to cash donations, AutismOklahoma welcomes in-kind, donated goods to support our programs and activities."
If you're interested in donating at the local level to the support group, you can contact Deidra directly at (918) 843-2167 or through her personal (Deidra Thompson) or business (www.facebook.com/RAInterventions) Facebook pages.
— Ronn Rowland
