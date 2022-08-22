Donna Pillars with Muskogee Public Schools talks about volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I was personally driven to volunteer as a CASA advocate because I wanted to make a difference in the life of a child. I wanted to be a voice for a child and I wanted to help him/her have a forever family."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I think volunteering is important to a community because it gets you involved with all members of the community. Becoming a CASA volunteer has given me insight on the community organizations Muskogee has in place. I have learned so much about Muskogee and it has been a learning experience for me to see all the community organizations Muskogee has in place to help our families. I will continue to volunteer in organizations so I can benefit the families of Muskogee."
How can people help CASA?
"I would highly recommend that if you want to make a difference in the life of a child, be a CASA advocate. It's rewarding and the time spent is well worth what the child receives, a family to cherish forever. My advice, step out of what is comfortable and become a CASA volunteer."
— Ronn Rowland
