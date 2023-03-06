Making a difference in our community — Jay Dozier

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"The most important driving factor for me is my fatih. Christ commands his followers to take care of those that are in need. I can't imagine a group of people more in need than children in the foster care system. I volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) specifically, because when my wife and I were fostering children I saw firsthand the difference a person whose sole responsibility is being a voice for a child in foster care can make. It's tremendous."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I think the answer is in the question, it's community. If we look away and ignore an entire group of people just because of their age or their ability to care for themselves we cease to be a true community. Community requires we all do whatever we can where we can. In my mind volunteering is just what we've chosen to call taking care of each other."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"CASA needs committed people to give a few hours a month to ensuring that the system works for children. CASA is the only way I am aware of to make sure the children in foster care receive all the help and care that every child deserves."
If you would like to help out at CASA, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
