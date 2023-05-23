What, personally, speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Personally, what drives me to volunteer is empathy for the human condition and a desire to help others in need. I was not raised with privilege in my early childhood, and my heart is happiest when I'm lifting up others, especially children, who may be in need.
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering in your community is so important, especially when it comes to helping young people. It takes a village! Children have great potential, as they grow, to make a big impact on our world. No child should ever feel alone. Children are our most valuable resource for a better future."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"CASA is a nonprofit organization that is powered by donor's support and volunteers. Giving financial support to CASA helps the amazing program reach out into the community to find and train volunteers who have a heart for children. CASA volunteers advocate in court for children, who are in unfortunate situations, and give them big voices when they cannot speak for themselves, as well as love and unconditional support."
For more information on the CASA program please visit www.casaok.org
— Ronn Rowland
