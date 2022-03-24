1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"All of the young women in our community and younger generations. I see a disconnect in certain ages of our youth. Suppose I can help them stay the path, see their worth and use their abilities to help make our community stronger and better. I will continue volunteering with this organization and group of amazing young women. We become a family and continue the relationship long after their reign. I feel blessed to be a part of their lives."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering in your community, you are personally involved in helping, strengthening, and ensuring growth. You are a leader and role-model to those making life-path decisions. Whether it’s on social media or through face-to-face interactions, everyone is always watching our responses and actions."
3 How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"We appreciate any sponsorships or scholarships. We provide scholarships to the Miss and Teen to apply to fees incurred during their reign and schooling. We appreciate any sponsorships for the Miss Oklahoma fees and the Miss Muskogee competition held locally for teens 13-17 and Miss 18-24. Allowing reigning titleholders to promote and speak at your events allows them to engage in our community, volunteer, and promote your business. Reading awareness is something I believe is essential to our community along with others. Our titleholders speak and read to children of all ages. Allowing them to participate at local events provides opportunities to interact with the community, polish interview skills and be a role-model to children."
If you would like to help with the organization, you can send an email to missmuskogee_km@yahoo.com.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.