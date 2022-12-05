What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I've always been one that has enjoyed volunteering for all types of organizations. I love meeting new people and helping others. Being a CASA Advocate has by far been the most challenging, yet the most gratifying volunteer position I've had. Building relationships with the children I advocate for and pouring my heart into ensuring they are appropriately cared for and their voices are heard is extremely rewarding."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"There's a lot of good people in our community that need help for many reasons. When children are involved, it's even more important as they are defenseless and unable to survive on their own. When those in a community help others in need overcome their hardships and get back on their feet, they can raise their families in a healthy environment and prevent a negative cycle from repeating itself."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Currently, we are in need of CASA Advocate Volunteers in McIntosh County. There are children in our community that need someone they can trust to talk to and to represent them and ensure their voices are heard."
If you would like to volunteer with or become a court appointed special advocate, call CASA at (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
